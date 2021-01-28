PIB Bill: Kasala burst for House of Reps public hearing between host communities

Serious gbege happen during di ongoing public hearing on di Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday 28 January 2021 wen some members of host communities disagree and dis come lead to blows between dem.Di fight start when dem call di Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) to make presentation for di public hearing wey hold for di National Assembly Complex until security operatives intervene.Na House of Representatives naim organise di public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) but di identity of di pipo wey bin dey fight never dey clear.