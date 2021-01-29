Zlatan and DJ Cuppy: From 'Gelato' to blocking, to 'I no know am'

Wia dis foto come from, Youtube Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Cuppy and Zlatan for di Gelato video

E be like say Gelato no sweet again oh?

Recently interview comot wey Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile tok say im no sabi who DJ Cuppy be even as im confuse her name with actress Cossy.

Dis one shock pipo wella on top say na two of dem folllow collabo for DJ Cuppy hit song "Gelato".

Dis dey come afta di interview am about Florence Otedola, wey em dey also call DJ Cuppy Twitter post say say Zlatan block her for WhatsApp and Instagram and she no know why.

'No above blocking'

Well Davido Personal Logistics Manager, Afeare Isreal fit don drop more update on top wetin cause di memory loss for Zlatan wia DJ Cuppy dey.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@isrealdmw

According to post for Instagram, di DMW staff claim say, Zlatan no chop any money wey comot from di Gelato hit song.

E also add say DJ Cuppy bin cari Zlatan go Abuja to help am with fund raising for her charity but no give am any money, accommodation or feeding.

Video later surface for social media, wey Davido bin dey do live with Zlatan for di fund raising event and Zlatan confam say "Shingbain no touch our hand."

Tori be say di event wey happun for November 2019, bin make ova 5,1 billion naira.