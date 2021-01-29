Cicely Tyson movies: American actress Cicely Tyson movies before death, oda things to know about her

Tributes don dey pour in for ogbonge Hollywood actress Cicely Tyson - wey dey popular for portraying strong African-American characters - wey die for di age of 96.

Former US president Barack Obama say Cicely Tyson leave a mark on di world wey only few pipo go fit do while movie producer, Tyler Perry say di news break im heart.

As plenti pipo dey pay dia tribute to Cicely Tyson odas dey search and remember some popular movies wey she don feature in plus things wey dem bin no know about her.

10 Popular Cicely Tyson movies

During Cicely Tyson career as actress for ova 70 years, she don appear for dozens of films, TV series and telefilms and on Broadway. Here na some di movies;

Sounder (1972 ): Cicely Tyson act as Rebecca Morgan, di wife of a sharecropper and film make her get nomination for best actress for Academy Awards di next year.

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman(1974): Cicely Tyson portray di character of former slave inside dis CBS television movie based on one novel by Ernest Gaines, She win two Emmys for di role.

Roots (1977): Cicely Tyson portray as Binta, Kunta Kinte mother. Dem later nominate her for Emmy for best supporting actress in miniseries or movie.

King (1979): Cicely Tyson act as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wife, Coretta Scott King for dis miniseries wey earn nine Emmy Awards, including best lead actress in miniseries nomination for Tyson.

The Marva Collins Story (1981): Cicely Tyson play as real woman, Marva Collins. Dem later nominate Tyson for outstanding lead actress in a miniseries or TV movie.

Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994): Dis television miniseries dey based on the 1989 novel by Allan Gurganus. Tyson play as Castalia, di Marsden family slave.

Sweet Justice' (1994-1995): Cicely Tyson act as no-nonsense lawyer. She get Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nomination for best actress in a drama series for dis.

The Help (2011): Cicely Tyson play as Constantine Bates, dis film itsel receive three oda Oscar nominations.

The Trip to Bountiful" (2014): Cicely Tyson character for dis play na Carrie Watts. She get nomination for di best TV movie award as a producer and best actress in a TV movie or miniseries.

How to Get Away with Murder (2015-2020): Cicely Tyson act as Viola Davis mother, Ophelia Harkness. Her performance series lead to her 12th and 13th Emmy nominations

Oda of her movies na;

A Woman Called Moses (1978)

Bustin Loose (1981)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

A Lesson before dying (1999)

Cherish The Day (2020)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Oda things you fit no sabi about Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson gada up 16 career Emmy nominations and win three

She be di first Black woman to win a Lead Actress Emmy.

For 2016, Former US President, Barack Obama award Tyson di Presidential Medal of Freedom- dat na di kontri highest civilian honor- for her contribution to di arts and American culture.

For November 2018, one month before she turn 94, she win one honorary Oscar, and dem induct her into di American Theatre Hall of Fame dat same year and into di Television Hall of Fame in 2020.

Her Honorary Oscar na di first wey dem don present to a Black woman.

Who be Cicely Tyson?

Cicely Tyson na American actress and fashion model wey dey known for her portraying strong African-American women and dey She committed to dey present only positive images of Black women,

Dem born her on December 19, 1924 for East Harlem and she be di youngest of three children of William and Theodosia (also known as Frederica) Tyson wey be immigrants from di Caribbean island of Nevis.

Cicely papa na carpenter and painter while her mama na domestic worker. Her parents separate wen she be 10 years old and her strict Christian mother wey no dey permit movies or dates na im come raise dem up.

One fashion editor for Ebony magazine na im first discover her to begin model di Magazine. She come later begin her screen career small-small but gain fame for early 1970s wen Black women finally start to dey get starring roles.