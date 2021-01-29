Niger state news: Villagers cutout afta jaguda pipo kidnap 50 for Shiroro local goment

Wia dis foto come from, Yusuf Bala Kuka Wetin we call dis foto, Village pipo try pack wetin dem fit carry

Hundreds of pipo don begin run commot from Bassa community for Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State afta deadly attack by gunmen.

Many of dem women and pikin dem trek several kilometres to escape to IDP camp for kuta local goment.

Tori be say plenti gunmen on okada bin enta dia village on Thursday by 3am, and begin shoot anyhow and as pipo scata begin run.

Na so dem kill one pesin and kidnap around 50 pipo.

One of di survivors wey no want make we call im name say, dis no be di first time di bandits dey attack dem as dem don come before kidnap 15 pipo.

E say im and im family lucky escape. Dem trek for hours before dem reach di IDP camp.

As di villagers sow for di IDP camp, some of dem don already wunjure and dem don carry dem go hospital for treatment.

Hadiza Idris, Special Assistant to Niger state govnor say dem don register 167 pipo from Bassa and still pipo dey road dey come.

Di high rate of kidnapping

Kidnappers and gunmen don increase dia attacks for different part of di Nigeria even as di federal goment don tok say dem dey committed to handle security mata beta pass di time of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Snapshot of some kidnapping wey make news