Shell: 'Di Dutch Appeal Court judgement don vindicate Ken Saro-Wiwa' - Celestine AkpoBari

Wia dis foto come from, Celestine Akpobari Wetin we call dis foto, Ogoni Environment Activist Celestine Akpobari as im dey for Ogoni creek dey show oil spill

Belle dey sweet many Niger Delta pipo as di Dutch Appeal Court give judgement say Shell Nigeria dey responsible for di leaks for Niger Delta come order dem to pay compensation to di farmers wey carry dem go court.

For Ogoni environment rights activist, Celestine AkpoBari, dis judgement don vindicate Ken Saro Wiwa wey die sake of di fight for environmental rights and protection.

AkpoBari tell BBC Pidgin say wit dis judgement, Shell go get any hiding place again as dia own goment don convict dem say dem commit many atrocities against di environment.

"Dis judgement dey give me joy. If na Nigerian Court give di judgement e for be anoda tin but na dia own goment fit convict dem say dem commit many atrocities against di environment dem dem no get any hiding place.

Celestine Akpobari add say di judgement also give hope to pipo of di Niger Delta las las, dem don catch di destroyer of di Niger Delta environment and di expectation na say wetin don happen for Ogoniland go also dey translated to oda parts of di region.

Wetin we call dis foto, Oil spill

On top di compensation wey di judgement order Shell Nigeria to pay, AkpoBari say most if dem like Goi community lose dia school fish pond, bakery and many oda tins so wen di money come, e gi help di farmers recover many if dj tins dem lose and also help community development.

'Di judgement don give us justice' - Pyagbara, Former MOSOP President

Legborsi Saro Pyagbara wey be di former Presido of Movement for di Survival of Ogoni Pipo (MOSOP), im tok say di judgement don give Ogoni pipo a sense of justice.

Pyagbara follow add say e also show pipo fit go outside di shores of Nigeria go get justice, plus say di ruling go help promote security for di area.

"Dis judgement don strengthen di call for extra-territorial judicial system wey different groups for different parts of di world dey call for recently.

Wetin we call dis foto, Oil spill

E also make us know say any company weda Shell or anoda one, fit dey accountable for dia own kontri for abuses dem dey do for third world kontries."