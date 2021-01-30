Silhouette Challenge: Who be Paul Anka, di man behind di 'Put Your Head On My Shoulder' song?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Silhouette challenge don become viral sensation across all social media platforms for di world.

E dey common for most social media challenge to be about songs or promotion for a particular song but Silhouette challenge dey different, as e bring a 1959 song back to life.

Plenti pipo bin no dey familiar wit di 'Put your hands on my shoulder' song by Paul Anka until e become household music, No thanks to di popular Silhouette Challenge.

Even though Paul Anka na di big brain behind di song, no be im be influencer of di Silhouette Challenge.

For pipo wey dey wonder wetin be dis challenge?

Silhouette Challenge na about 1 minute tik-tok video wey users dey create as dem go pose sexy for door side or frame in a teasing manner before dem go later turn to black silhouette for red background mostly without clothes.

Dis switch from normal background to Silhouette dey also follow di sequence of di song.

At a point wia di lyrics of di song start from "Put your hands on my shoulder", di lighting of di video go change

Wetin we sabi about 'Put your hands on my shoulder'?

Put your hands on my shoulder na song by Canadian musician and song writer. Paul Anka

Di song na love song wey tell di tori of pesin wey dey find of trust and commitment for relationship as di title dey imply.

For inside di song, e say "Hold me in your arms, baby, Show me dat you love me too..."

Paul Anka write and record di song for 1959, at di height of im fame as a pop musician.

For inside di song, Anka capture di tenderness of di 1950's teenage popular culture.

Fast forward to 2021, e be like say di evergreen song still dey catch di tenderness of young pipo, as many don jump on di Silhouette challenge trend.

Paul say im inspiration for di song bin come from fans, whom im dey always observe during im live performances.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Who be Paul Anka?

Canadian-American singer, songwriter and actor, Paul Anka na di brain behind di social media trend #SilhouetteChallenge background song.

Dem born Paul Anka for July 30, 1941, for Ottawa, Ontario, Canada to Camelia and Andrew Emile Anka Sr. both of Lebanese descent.

Paul Anka record im first single, "I Confess", at di age of 14 but e become popular wen he release im single, Diana.

Im contribution to di industry dey so big sotee, im join Michael Jackson to write di song "I Never Heard, Love Never Felt So Good" in 1983.

Paul Anka don also feature for plenti feem. He start im acting career wit di movie, "The Longest Day". He don also produce songs for many feems.

Paul Anka song "Put Your Head On My Shoulder" don since get over 62 million views on YouTube.

How to record and edit Silhouette Challenge video