Coronavirus update in Nigeria: Lagos, FCT, Edo, Oyo, Kano and Rivers top di list of Covid-19 deaths

Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos goment ease lockdown restriction

As di number of confam cases of coronavirus for Nigeria continue to dey rise, di kontri dey also record increase in di number of pipo wey die from Covid-19 complications.

Nigeria Centre For Disease Control confam 1114 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 deaths On the 29th of January 2021 alone.

Till today, na 128674 cases NCDC don confam.

102780 cases don dey discharged and 1577 pipo don die inside 36 states and di Federal Capital Territory.

Di 1114 new cases wey dem report na from 22 states- Lagos (408), FCT (95), Plateau (90), Ondo (66), Kaduna (63), Oyo (56), Borno (46), Imo (42), Edo (41), Ogun (37), Rivers (31), Ekiti (25), Yobe (20), Kano (18), Akwa Ibom (18), Delta (15), Osun (15), Kwara (11), Bayelsa (6), Nasarawa (6), Zamfara (4) and Bauchi (1).

All-in-all, since di outbreak begin for week 9, 2020, Nigeria don record

1,504 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.2% (Tables 1 & 4).

In di last one week alone, di number of reported deaths inside 18 states and FCT na 69.

Di states with di highest death figures

Lagos state na di state with di highest number of confam cases of Covid- 19 and also deaths followed by di FCT.

See di breakdown of di top five states with di highest number of death as at today:

Lagos

Confam cases: 47,879

Deaths: 311

FCT

Confam cases: 16,565

Deaths: 126

Edo

Confam cases: 3,762

Deaths: 139

Oyo

Confam cases: 5,364

Deaths: 83

Rivers

Confam cases: 5,206

Deaths: 79

Kano

Confam cases: 2,931

Deaths: 77

Meanwhile Kogi state remain di state with di least number of confam Covid-19 cases with just 5 and two deaths.