Japanese woman 'keep her mother body inside freezer for 10 years'

Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say na cleaner discover di body

Police for Japan don arrest one woman afta dem discover di body of her dead mother inside one freezer for her flat.

Yumi Yoshino, 48, say she find her mother dead, come hide di body 10 years ago because she "she bin no want to move out" of di Tokyo house dem bin dey live for, local media report as dem cite soem police sources dem no name.

Police say dem no see any visible wound ontop di frozen body.

Di authorities no fit tok di time and cause of di woman death.

Tori say na one cleaner discover di body afta dem force Ms Yoshino to comot di apartment due to missing rent payments.

Police say dem bend di body to fit inside di freezer.