Dubai citizenship: United Arab Emirates (UAE) go give citizenship to some expatriates - See if you qualify

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di United Arab Emirates go grant citizenship to expatriates for di first time ever, if dem bring value to di state.

Di UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum reveal dis new development inside Tweet on Saturday.

He tok say dem go begin grant citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and dia families.

Sheikh Mohammed say di new directive na to attract talents wey contribute to di development journey of di state.

He say di UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts & executive councils go nominate pipo wey dey eligible for di citizenship under clear criteria set for each category.

Di law go allow receivers of di UAE passport to keep dia existing citizenship.

Before now, UAE no dey allow for Dual Citizenship but as e be dis new law go allow pesin retain im former citizenship as e also become UAE citizen.

For November 2020, di United Arab Emiratebin announce say dem don approve 10-year Golden Visa to all PHD holders for di kontri.

Di Golden Visa na for to top graduates from UAE accredited universities wey get GPA of 3.8 and above.