T.I. and Tiny: American rapper and wife don respond to sexual abuse allegations

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ogbonge American T.I. and e wife Tiny don formally respond to Sabrina Peterson, wey accuse am say im put gun for her head and share plenty accuse from oda women against di couple.

Peterson tok for Instagram earlier dis week about di mata and discuss di bigger issue of Black women wey dey suffer victimisation for doing so, she write say: "you put gun for my head in front of children and I no call police for you! But for years you paint me as di bad pesin "

She also post more than 30 detailed accounts for her Instagram Story from women wey she claim say T.I. and Tiny force-feed dem wit drugs and then sleep with dem.

But Tok-tok pesin for T.I. wey im (real name na Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Tiny (Tameka Dianne Harris) respond to di sexual abuse accuse for joint statement for Billboard on Friday (Jan. 29).

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want put am on record and more importantly want di public to know say dem dey deny allegations wey Madam Sabrina Peterson," make against dem na wetin dem tok for inside di statement reads.

Di Harrises don get palava wit dis woman for over a decade. Dem dey take di mata very seriously, and if these allegations no end, dem go take appropriate legal action."

Tiny also defend T.I. from Peterson claim on Instagram wia she post old foto dem from Peterson Facebook of T.I. as im dey hugging her sons for caption where she describe am as "uncle."

"Just two years ago him na uncle... now when you tok say my husband assault you? You change your mind or you just change am back? What's up wit you today Pooh?" na wetin Tiny write. "I'dey confused. Stop to dey Harass My Family."