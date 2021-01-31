France travel ban: Countries affected and those wey dey exempted

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

France don impose new Covid-19 border restrictions to curb di spread of di viral infection for di kontri.

Dem don ban all travellers from outside di European Union, while dem don tighten dia testing requirements on travellers from within di EU.

Di new border restrictions go even affect di UK, as dem no longer dey part of di EU. But di French transport minister make di mata clear on Twitter say pipo wey dey transport goods no go dey affected.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

E mean say pipo wey dey travel from all kontries from

·Africa

·America

·Asia

·Antartica

·And some Europeans kontris no go fit enta France.

But e get some kontris from dis continents wey dem no join di list sake of say dem no consider dem as health risk.

Countries exempted from France travel ban

Australia

South Korea

Japan

New Zealand

Rwanda

Singapore

Thailand.

In addition, arrivals from inside di EU, and several other neighbouring states - Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, di Vatican and Switzerland - go need to present a negative COVID-19 test result before dem go allow dem enta.

Authorities tok say all arrivals, by air and sea and land too, must comply wit di test rule.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

People wey dey exempted from France travel ban

Cross-border workers

Hauliers- pipo wey dey move goods

Students

Health workers

Diplomats,

Although dem no fully define di list.

How coronavirus dey affect France

France report 820 new deaths on Friday, making di total recorded number of deaths across di kontri to climb to 75,000.

France don record di sixth highest number of infections for di world.

More than 25,000 pipo dey for hospital wit di virus - including more than 3,000 for intensive care - but Oga Castex say di health situation bin dey "better controlled for France than in many of our neighbours".

Health Minister Olivier Véran warn dis week say di new, more transmissible variants don dey "actively spread" for France, despite di current restrictions.

Which oda kontris place Africa on travel ban sake of coronavirus?

Germany don ban most travellers from South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini sake of di new variants of COVID-19 wey dey affect di kontris well-well.

Di UK bin place ban on 11 African kontris begin from Saturday, 9th January for two weeks : Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Zambia, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, Cape Verde, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo