Kaisha and Kiddwaya video: BBNaija ex-housemate deny ‘kissing’ allegation as she apologise for her carelessness

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV Star, kaisha don respond to accuse say she bin 'kiss' her former housemate, Kiddwaya.

For inside series of tweet wey she post on Sunday morning, Kaisha dey shocked as pipo accuse her of kissing Kiddwaya.

Her reaction dey come afta one video of herself and Kidd for one party on Saturday night as dem dey close and dey joke around bin go viral.

Di fact say di video cut off at a point wen dem bin dey so close bin add fuel to di rumours.

Some pipo for social media bin accuse Kaisha of trying to steal her 'friend' boyfriend.

But di reality TV Star tweet say "How?", I bin drink too much for Praise birthday party last night and I no remember kissing Kid, so wia dis tori dey come from?".

She add say di ritual of Kiddwaya pouring drinks for dia mouth no dey new and dem all sabi how playful im be.

"Kidd na like brother to me and I neva imagine say I go ever kiss am.

Na my fault say I dey careless last night, I drink too much."

Kaisha also post di complete video of wetin really happun between her and Kiddwaya to clear di air on accuse say she kiss her former housemates.

She admit say na her carelessness push di negative narrative between herself and Kidd and she apologise.