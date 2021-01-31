Buhari assure Nigerians of 2021 budget implementation transparency for Daura

Wia dis foto come from, Garba Shehu

President Muhammadu Buhari don assure Nigerians of full implementation of di 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness to meet di targets, even as e appreciate di National Assembly for di effective and detailed attention before dem pass am.

Buhari tell tori pipo dis one for Daura, Katsina state, north west of di kontri afta di registration and revalidation exercise of di All Progressives Congress.

Di president say di budget capture some of di visions of di administration, and dem go put all efforts to ensure di effective implementation.

"We don direct all di Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow wetin dey di budget so that we fit get di National Assembly to easily support di next budget. We fit tell dem wetin we don receive, and how we spend am·

"We are always ready to make di balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We no get anything to hide.''

President Buhari say di administration don give more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen di economy.