Zlatan and DJ Cuppy: “Go settle oh" MC Jollof tell Zlatan about im beef wit Cuppy

Wia dis foto come from, DJ CUPPY/ Zlatan Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Cuppy and Zlatan bin collabo do di song 'Gelato' for 2019

Di gbas-gbos between DJ Cuppy and musician Zlatan Ibile afta Cuppy claim say Zlatan block her for social media still dey raise dust for Nigerian entertainment industry.

Some pipo inside di entertainment industry don chook mouth inside di beef between Zlatan and Cuppy.

One of di pipo wey dey tok about dis mata na Nigerian comedian MC Jollof, im do video to advise Zlatan to settle im beef wit DJ Cuppy.

For inside di video wey im release for Instagram ontop dis issue, Jollof say "Davido Papa and Otedola dem na di same category na English dem dey speak, dem dey go abroad for every holiday, you, you know no dey go follow rich pipo" na wetin Jollof tok

"You wey suppose dey kane line wit Cuppy you dey go dey quarrel, go settle oh, if you want make she give you 50 or 100 million for di fund raising" na wetin im add put.

Jollof also address DJ Cuppy inside di video, "You Cuppy sef you just siddon press wetin dey worry you so if di boy no match you bill now normally you no suppose just use your church mind," na wetin Jollof tok

"Afta you go wear sneakers dey wash motor all dis rich man children abeg your problem sef make una get out."

MC jollof tok dis one afta Zlatan bin open up for di first time about di blocking mata wey DJ Cuppy accuse am of.

When dem ask am about im relationship wit Cuppy for Soundcity 'TheSwitch' show, di rapper shock many pipo wen im claim say im no know who she be.

"She be artist?" na wetin im tok. When dem ask am if him no know Cuppy, di rapper answer dem say ''I no know her.''

Tori be say few weeks ago, Cuppy tok say Zlatan block her for social media apps Whatsapp and Instagram for over 10 months.

"10 months later and I sometimes still dey wonder why @Zlatan_Ibile blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without saying why; we bin actually be friends...AND "Gelato" na hit song!" na wetin she tweet.