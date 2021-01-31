Sunday Igboho: 'Put law to ban north to south cattle grazing', Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje tell Nigeria goment.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for northern Nigeria don call on di Nigerian government to put law wey go ban di movement of cattle from di North to other parts of di kontri.

Di govnor say im believe say dis move go help resolve di problem of clashes between farmers and herders and also di issue of cattle rustling.

Di governor tok dis one for Daura, Katsina state wia im and some oda governors of di ruling All Progressives Congress dey meet wit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Issue of clashes between cattle herders and farmers don be big problem across di kontri as di farmers don raise alarm of banditry, kidnapping and killing of farmers by di herdsmen and also di allegation of destruction of dia farmlands.

Dis issue don spark plenty controversies over di years for Nigeria including di recent tok tok wey don follow yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho statement for cattle herders to leave.

Violence bin happun for Igangan for Ibarapa North local goment area for Oyo State afta popular yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and im supporters storm di Fulani settlement.

Governor Ganduje wey bin ansa question of wetin im tink say be di solution to dis problem tell journalists say: "We don start to build houses for herdsmen."

For quotes wey local media for Nigeria publish and confirmed by di governor media adviser, Salihu Tanko Yakassai, governor Ganduje tok say: "My advocacy be say we suppose abolish di transportation or trekking of herdsmen from di northern part of Nigeria to di middle belt and to di Southern part of Nigeria.

"Law suppose dey wey go ban, otherwise we no fit control di conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and no fit control di cattle tiff-tiff wey dey affect us greatly."

Di governor also tok say Kano state dey "build Ruga settlement for Samsosua Forest, our border wit Katsina and we don succeed to stop di effect of banditary for dat area.