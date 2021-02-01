Nana Addo speech today: Ghana president address on January 31 place indefinite ban on weddings, funerals den parties

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

Ghana president address on January 31 place ban on funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances den parties be until further notice.

Prez Akufo-Addo make dis announcement as part of en COVID-19 updates.

Ghana also limit private burials to no more more than 25 people.

Land and see borders also go remain closed until further notice as part of efforts to control de ongoing spread of COVID-19 for Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo speech during en 23rd address to de nation reveal say hospitals for Ghana make full, wey de average daily infection rates be 700 cases compared to two weeks ago where de daily average be 200.

Total number of active Covid-19 jump from 1,900 cases two weeks ago to 5,358.