Nigeria Police IGP: Mohammed Adamu warn police to respect human rights as dem dey enforce Covid 19 rules
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, don order di oga dem for police for di seventeen zonal commands to carry out full enforcement of di COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations wey di president sign into law.
For statement, IGP Mohammed Adamu bin draw ear give di order say even as dem dey carry out dia duty make dem make sure say dem respect di rights of citizens and dia human rights as dem dey cari out dia duty.
Di Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 put am on police head to make sure say regulations dey followed for public places like places of worship, workplace and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, etc
Di police get di mandate to also make sure say pipo dey wear dia mask and also to enforce di restriction on gathering.
Wetin dey inside Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021
- For all gathering social distancing of 2 meters between pipo gatz dey.
- Gathering no go pass 50 pipo for enclosed space except for religious places and dem no suppose cari pass fifty percent of dia capacity.
- No pesin go dey allowed within di premises of a market, mall, supermarket, shop, restaurants, hotels, event centres, gardens, leisure parks, recreation centres, motor parks, fitness centre or any other similar establishment except he wear face covering wey cover mouth and and nose.
- Everyone gatz wash dia hands and clean dia hands wit sanitiser wey National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control approve.
- Dem gatz check everybody temperature and if dem find anybody wit temperature wey pass 38 degrees Celsius dem go deny am access and ask am to go seek for medical epp immediately.
- Every business establishment gatz provide regular hygiene ( hand washing basin, soap, hand sanitizer and running water) for any person wey di enta dia premises during office hour.