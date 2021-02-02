Nigeria Police IGP: Mohammed Adamu warn police to respect human rights as dem dey enforce Covid 19 rules

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Police

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, don order di oga dem for police for di seventeen zonal commands to carry out full enforcement of di COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations wey di president sign into law.

For statement, IGP Mohammed Adamu bin draw ear give di order say even as dem dey carry out dia duty make dem make sure say dem respect di rights of citizens and dia human rights as dem dey cari out dia duty.

Di Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 put am on police head to make sure say regulations dey followed for public places like places of worship, workplace and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, etc

Di police get di mandate to also make sure say pipo dey wear dia mask and also to enforce di restriction on gathering.

Wetin dey inside Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021