Pavillion Hotel suite camera: Ogun State Police latest reaction to Pavillion CCTV for hotel rooms

Wia dis foto come from, PAVILION HOTEL AYEPE

Pavillion Hotel suite camera wahala for Ogun State still be hot topic,, now Police Command don call di hotel owner to come explain why im put CCTV camera for inside pipo room for im hotel.

Di state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, tok say di owner of di hotel, dey Lagos but di DPO for Odogbolu, wia di hotel dey don invite am make e come tok why im put camera for rooms.

Dis na on top investigation dem dey cari out on top accusation of invasion of privacy by di hotel.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di mata start turn viral wen pesin do video of how im bin comot one CCTV camera for inside di room.

E allege for di video say dat go be di fifth room for di hotel wey dem go comot camera from.

E also say di camera go don show im broda and mama nakednes.