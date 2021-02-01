Latest transfer news: When be deadline day around UK & Europe? Plus Ighalo transfer news

Latest transfer news ontop transfer tori be say Premier League fit get one of di quietest January transfer windows in recent history.

Dis na as clubs attempt to conclude any last-minute deals during Monday deadline day.

Wit di financial palava wey coronavirus don cause, na only five players dem don sign for January, plus several loan deals, tori be say tins fit dey quiet for many clubs wit only few hours of di window remaining.

Premier League spend £230m during 2020 January window, di second-highest total in history, but only £25m of that money come on di last day of di window.

Dis time around [2021 transfer window] only four clubs don spend money on signing players.

Manchester United pay £19m for Amad Diallo, Aston Villa sign Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson for a reported £16m, West Brom buy Robert Snodgrass for an undisclosed fee and West Ham don make Said Benrahma loan move permanent for £20m.

Di last time wey Premier League clubs spend less than £100m for January window na for 2012, wen dem spend £60m for transfer fees.

Di transfer window go close for most of Europe on Monday.

Dele Alli go leave Spurs? Christian Eriksen go return back Premier League? Which clubs go make their moves as di clubs battle for di title, for Europe and relegation survival dey hot?

When be deadline day dis year?

As 31 January fall on Sunday, di transfer deadline for Premier League and EFL clubs na at 23:00 GMT on Monday 1 February.

For Scotland, di window go close an hour later for 00:00 GMT.

Dis go be di start of a busy week, wit full round of Premier League fixtures on 2 and 3 February.

How about around Europe and elsewhere?

For Spain, France, Italy and Germany dia deadline also na February.

And for La Liga and Ligue 1, di window go close at 23:00 GMT, for Serie A di deadline na 19:00 and for Bundesliga na 17:00.

[Transfer news]

Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo na one of di big names to move on transfer deadline day last year, wen im join Manchester United from Shanghai Shenhua

Odion Ighalo dey on di verge of joining one club for Saudi Arabia according to reports.

Ighalo wey just just end im loan deal for Manchester United where him stay for a year and score five goals in 23 appearances.

Tori be say di 31-year-old dey due to return to im parent club, Shanghai Shenhua but Skys Sport reports that the Chinese side don give am permission to tok wit another club.

According to di report, di move dey subject to medical and personal terms but e dey likely say di deal go go through.

Di transfer window for Saudi Arabia go close for February 7.

Liverpool

Di Reds dey in toks to sign Preston Ben Davies, 25, as dem dey look to find solution for dia central defensive crisis,

Leicester City

Dia manager Brendan Rodgers say he want bring in one midfielder.

Tori be say di Foxes dey eye Arsenal Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah

West Brom

Di Baggies boss Sam Allardyce also dey linked with Maitland-Niles.

Oga Allardyce na one of di busiest manager during di January window wit three signings, but e say him wants another two before di window close.

Fulham

Fulham manager Scott Parker dey keen to add one striker to im squad but im no dey confident say im fit securing a deal before di window close.

Tottenham

One of di major talking point for di transfer window na whether out-of-favour Tottenham attacker Alli go leave di club, as dem dey link am wit move to Mauricio Pochettino wey dey Paris St-Germain.