Mohammed Adamu: Wia Nigeria next IGP suppose come from?

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Govt.

As Nigeria top police officer Mohammed Adamu, suppose retire dis February after im complete di maximum 35 years of service, di kweshion of who go replace am don dey di mouth of kontri pipo.

Di Inspector General of Police join di service 35 years ago for 1986, although na just 2019 - over one year ago - im rise to di top rank of police.

Adamu, wey hail from Nasarawa state, northern Nigeria take over di IGP position from Ibrahim Idris wey come from Niger State, north-western Nigeria. Dis fit be why many kontri pipo wan sabi not just who di next IGP go be but wia e go come from.

Earlier on Monday, President Muhammadu tok-tok pesin Garba Shehu follow local tori pipo Channels TV tok say di federal goment no go look wia pesin come from to decide di next police boss.

But inside kontri wey get at least 250 ethnic groups, some dey call for president Muhammadu Buhari to practice federalism and appoint people from different-different parts of di kontri.

Supporters of Buhari say di president already dey practice am.

For di last week of January 2021, oga Buhari sack e service chiefs, and out of di four pipo wey im appoint to take over, two come from di north, and two from di south, Lauretta Onochie di social media aide to Buhari bin dey quick to remind everyone.

Wia di past Nigeria IGPs don hail from?

One way to address dis mata na to torchlight di tenure of di former IGPs and wia dem bin hail from for - in order to sabi which geo-political zone never represent well.

Louis Edet - Calabar, South-South

Kam Salem - Borno, North-East

Muhammadu Dikko Yusufu - Katsina, North-West

Adamu Suleiman - Yola, North-East

Sunday Adewusi - Oyo, South-West

Etim Inyang - Akwa-Ibom, South-South

Muhammadu Gambo-Jimeta - Yola, North-East

Aliyu Atta - Kogi, North-Central

Ibrahim Coomassie - Katsina, North-East

Musiliu Smith - Lagos, South-West

Mustafa Adebayo Balogun - Osun, South-West

Sunday Ehindero - Ondo, South-West

Mike Mbama Okiro - Imo, South-East

Ogbonna Okechukwu Onovo - Enugu, South-East

Hafiz Ringim - Jigawa, North-West

Mohammed Dikko Abubarkar - Sokoto, North-West

Suleiman Abba - Jigawa, North-West

Solomon E. Arase- Edo, South-South

Ibraim Kpotun Idris - Niger, North-Central

Mohammed Abubakar Adamu - Nasarawa, North-Central

Out of di 20 IGP wey don serve for Nigeria, half - or 10 - so far don come from di Hausa speaking region of northern Nigeria.

One tin to note about dis mata na say wia pesin come from no dey determine how well dem go work for office, na so Civil rights activist Aisha Yesufu bin tell BBC Pidgin.