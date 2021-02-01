Pavilion Hotel Ayepe: Authorities don begin torchlight if true-true management hide camera inside rooms

Wia dis foto come from, Pavilion Hotel Ayepe

Nigerians don begin react to one video wey show face for internet wey claim say one hotel for Ogun state hide cameras for inside di rooms wey guest dey lodge.

Ogbonge film makers for Nigeria, Bukky Wright, Femi Branch dey part of dos wey condemn di action of di hotel as dem claim say e no dey right for hotel to install cameras for inside rooms as e fit expose di guest to security threat.

Dem also warn pipo to dey careful of di kain hotel dem go dey lodge.

Di video wey make im way to social media show as some men dey challenge di hotel management why dem go install camera inside di rooms.

Di men wey dey para for di video say dem discover say dem hide di camera inside Air Conditioner for dia rooms.

Dem allege say di camera don record dia family naked body.

Goment and National Hotel Association reaction to di mata

Nigeria Hotel Association say dem still dey torchlight di mata and dey try find out di particular hotel wey di thing take happun.

National Admin Secretary of di association, Jijiwin Akpovwovwo wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say: "installation of cameras for inside guest rooms dey very wrong, na invasion of guest privacy and e dey devilish and di punishment for any hotel wey do am na expulsion from di association."

Oga Akpovwovwo say hotels "fit install cameras for di corridor, staircase, back of di hotel but for inside rooms e dey wrong."

Di Chief Executive Officer for di Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera don also chook mouth for di mata. Im say Nigerians get right to privacy and e no dey right for anybody to leak dia secrets.

He say e get instances when goment fit violate dis law but na only goment get di right to do so.