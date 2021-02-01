DJ Cuppy and Zlatan issue: 'See you in court' - DJ Cuppy react to accuse say she dey owe artist money

Popular Nigeria DJ and entertainer, Temi Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy don break silence on top accuse say she dey owe artist money for di recording of one of her Hit single, Gelato.

One Nigerian artist bin call her out afta di gbas-gbos wey happun between her and another Nigerian artist Zlatan, say she dey owe money for di recording of Gelato wey she feature Zlatan.

She took to her Instagram page on Monday to address di mata say she no break any of her contract agreements regarding di recording of her song 'Gelato' as confamed by her lawyers.

"However, as IsrealDMW publicly and inaccurately tok say I dey owe artist money, I dey sue am for libel and defamation".

She conclude di IG post say "See you in court Isreal".

Wetin David Israel bin tok?

Davido Personal Logistics Manager Afeare Israel popularly known as Israel DMW bin put mouth for di gbas-gbos wey dey happun between Zlatan and DJ Cuppy to tok say di Gelato crooner bin dey use Zlatan head.

Tori be say Florence Otedola, wey em dey also call DJ Cuppy Twitter post say say Zlatan block her for WhatsApp and Instagram and she no know why.

Dis one shock pipo wella on top say na two of dem folllow collabo for DJ Cuppy hit song "Gelato".

For one interview Zlatan Ibile respond to di tok tok say im no sabi who DJ Cuppy be even as im confuse her name wit actress Cossy.

Israel enta im insta story to address di mata, e accuse di Cuppy say she no give Zlatan any money from di hit song Gelato. Im call her fake friend,