See security measure Govnor Seyi Makinde roll out to take tackle insecurity for Ibarapa zone

Wia dis foto come from, SEYI MAKINDE/TWITTER

Oyo state govnor for south west Nigeria, Seyi Makinde don deploy 200 Amotekun corps go Ibarapa zone afta di kasala wey burst between farmers and herdsmen for di community.

Di govnor wey tok dis one wen e meet wit selected stakeholders, local goment chairpersons and political office holders from Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa North, in Igbo Ora on Sunday night say im don support di security pipo wit logistics and vehicles to take provide security for di area.

Govnor Makinde visit dey come afta one popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho give herdsmen seven days to vacate Igangan town for Oyo state sake of accuse say dem dey allegedly kill Yoruba pipo. Im also accuse di herdsmen of killing and kidnapping for di state.

Dis mata cause plenty reactions for di kontri as many political leaders tok say e fit lead to ethnic and tribal war.

Di Nigerian goment, govnors from di south western States, Fulani leaders, Yoruba socio-cultural group and Afenifere group don chook mouth for di mata. Dem don hold several meetings to find lasting solutions to famers and herdsmen clashes.

Di state govnor wey visit di crisis zone days afta di issue happun meet wit di pipo to provide solution to security challenge for Ibarapa.

Security steps wey di govnor take

Wia dis foto come from, SEYI MAKINDE/TWITTER