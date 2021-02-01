Sunday Igboho latest news today: Yoruba activist address youths say e enta Ogun State to 'chase out killer herdsmen'

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Foundation/CFacebook

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho address youths for Ogun state on Monday as e enta bush to go draw ear for herdsmen wey dey di state.

Plenti pipo gather for Ogun state on Monday to meet wit di Human right activist, Sunday Igboho wey give herdsmen ultimatum to comot from Yoruba lands.

In di past week, im bin give herdsmen for Oyo State, wey be im home state seven days deadline to leave di state on top accuse of Kidnap, rape and killings of farmers and pipo for di state.

On Monday Sunday Igboho carry di campaign to pursue di herdsmen from yoruba land enta Ogun State.

Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho tok to youths for Ogun state

Im tok say Ogun state goment no want as herdsmen dey allegedly rape women for di state, Kidnap pipo and kill some of im citizens.

"Ogun state govnor, kings for di state and all Yoruba pipo say dem no want make [herders] dey take over our farm, dey Kidnap us for our land disturb us, dis na why we enta Ogun State to adress di mata."

Sunday Igboho charge di youths wey gather to meet with am say dem go enta di bush to go meet wit di herdsmen to demand whether na dem get di land or na for di pipo of Ogun State.

Di crowd shout in support of wetin oga Igboho tok.