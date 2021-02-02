South east governors bans open grazing: Umahi explain why dem ban movement of cows by foot

Wia dis foto come from, Ebonyi Online

South east govnors don ban open grazing, di Chairman Southeast Governors' Forum, David Umahi don confam.

Govnor Umahi of Ebonyi says di south east zone ban open grazing of cattle inside dia areas

Na during one APC stakeholder meeting for Christian Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki, di Ebonyi State Govnor announce dis mata.

Di Southeast Governors' Forum also ban di movement of cows by foot into di zone and beg leaders to show loyalty to Nigeria alias patriotism for dia conduct to guarantee di unity of di kontri.

Govnor David Umahi say: "We dey live in a dangerous time, without patriotism to our nation Nigeria, e dey very difficult to get a peaceful time"

Make leaders and stakeholders of di zone to speak up and avoid playing politics with di Security of di zone and nation.

"Govnors of South East don dey call on our leaders to speak out on di Security of di zone and unity of Nigeria, I read on paper where someone say im dey givie Governors of South East 7-days to ban open grazing, di Governors of southeast don ban open grazing and movement of cows by foot into South East, in each of States of di South East, we dey manage ourselves well, wetin we discuss wit di herdsmen na di system wey dey place for a long time."

E also caution pipo of di zone against instigating crises inside Nigeria through sharing of fake videos wey dey claim killing of Fulanis by IPOB for inside di South East.

"Wetin our pipo must know be say security no dey political, wetin dey expected of di leaders na to put up programs wey favor di pipo and encourage national unity"