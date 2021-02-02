Sunday Igboho storms Ogun State: Sunday Adeyemo move to flush herdsmen in Ogun no be goment invite am

Wetin we call dis foto, Sunday Igboho tok to youths for Ogun state

Sunday Igboho [Sunday Adeyemo] wey storm Ogun State to flush out herdsmen, no be goment invite am, di goment don clear di mata as e dey hot inside di Yoruba speaking state inside southwest Nigeria.

Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, dismiss di report inside one statement inside Abeokuta hours after Igboho land di state.

Oga Odusile say di report from one interview Remmy Hazzan, di special adviser on public communication to Governor Dapo Abiodun, dem quote out of context.

"Dem twist di interview to achieve sensational effects.

"inside di interview, Hazzan say di state government, for dia usual approach to governance, go continue to work wit all di stakeholders, both within and outside the state to ensure security of lives and property.

Di Ogun State Commissioner explain say dem twist di mata to mean say di state na im invite Mr. Adeyemo (Igboho) to help curb insecurity.

"Dis tori dey totally misleading.

"Di Dapo Abiodun-led Administration, since inception, don dey known to be inclusive inside all dia approach, collaborating and engaging wit a wide range of stakeholders including security issues.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

[Sunday Igboho storms Ogun State] - Background

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho address youths for Ogun state on Monday as e enta bush to go draw ear for herdsmen wey dey di state.

Plenti pipo gather for Ogun state on Monday to meet wit di Human right activist, Sunday Igboho wey give herdsmen ultimatum to comot from Yoruba lands.

In di past week, im bin give herdsmen for Oyo State, wey be im home state seven days deadline to leave di state on top accuse of Kidnap, rape and killings of farmers and pipo for di state.