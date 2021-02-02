UniAbuja students protest: Latest update on University of Abuja students protest

Wia dis foto come from, @kaycdgreat Twitter

University of Abuja students protest on Monday February 1, sake of school fees and oda issues for di university, na Nigeria army scata am.

One online video show as students dey run for dia safety as security officials fire tear gas.

Tori be say di students bin block di main campus gate for kilometre 23 Airport Giri road, Federal Capital Territory [FCT] onto say di school authority no meet dia demands.

[UniAbuja students protest] - Wetin be di students demands?

Di students dey demand make di school authority reopen and extension of school fees payment portal until di end of di session

No late registration fee including add and drop

Review and reduce school fees ahead of next session

Postpone first semester examination to 8 March 2021

[UniAbuja students protest] - Wetin University of Abuja tok?

Di University appeal to all law abiding students make dem no disrupt di 2019/2020 Academic calendar, considering di amount of time wey don don waste for strike by di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and Covid-19 pandemic.