Myanmar: Where be Myanmar location? Aung Suu Kyi detention update, 10 key facts about di Asian nation

US President Joe Biden don threaten to reinstate sanctions on Myanmar afta di kontri military seize power.

Na recently US bin ease sanctions, afta di kontri come out from decades of long military dictatorship.

On Monday military detain Aung San Suu Kyi and oda elected officials, and accuse Madam Suu Kyi party of fraud ova dia election win.

UN, UK and di EU don also condemn di military takeover sake of fears of protests and unrest.

Madam Suu Kyi - wey don almost spend nearly 15 years for detention between 1989 and 2010 - bin tell her supporters to "protest against di coup" for letter wey she write before dem detain her. E warn say di military actions go put di kontri back under a dictatorship.

Di military no gree accept di November election results, dem declare one year-long state of emergency. E don already replace 11 ministers and deputies, including di finance, health, di interior and foreign affairs.

But for statement Biden say "Dem no suppose use force to overrule di will of di pipo or attempt to erase di outcome of credible election".

US bin remove sanctions ova di past decade as Myanmar bin make progress for dia democracy. Oga Biden say im go urgently review di mata, e add say: " United States go stand up for democracy wherever e dey under attack."

Dis na Ten tins you suppose know about Myanmmar

Myanmar, also known as Burma, bin dey known as a pariah dat one mean say na kontri wey many pipo dey look as outcast for international community before wen dem bin dey under military rule for 1962 to 2011.

Di kontri dey for southeast Asia wey get ova one hundred ethnic groups inside. Dem dey share border wit India, Bangladesh China, Laos and Thailand.

Republic of di Union of Myanmar

Capital - Nay Pyi Taw

Population- 55 million

Currency- Kyat

Major language- Burmese

Major religions- Buddhism

Life expectancy - 64 years (men) 69 ( women)

Some oda key time line for di kontri

1057 - King Anawrahta form di di first unified Myanmar state for Pagan and adopt Theravada Buddhism.

1531 - Toungoo dynasty reunites di Kontri as s Burma.

1885-86 - Burma bin dey under British rule.

1948 - Burma get dia independence.

1962 - The military junta takes ova, initially as single-party socialist system.

1990 - Opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) win landslide victory for election, but di military ignore di result.

2011 - Di military hand ova to civilian goment afta di elections di previous year.

2015 - Elections. Opposition National League for Democracy - Wey Aung San Suu Kyi lead - win enough seats for parliament to form a goment.

2018 August - UN accuse Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.