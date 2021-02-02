NIN registration: Federal Government extend deadline for NIN sim registration

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Federal Government [FG]don extend di deadline for di National Identification Number [NIN] registration for kontri pipo to link dia mobile phone sim cards.

FG extend di NIN registration by eight weeks on Tuesday, as di 9 February, 2021 deadline wey dem bin announce don dey reach.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami na im approve dis extension according to statement from NIMC.

Di new deadline for now na April 6, 2021 and many go see am as relief.

Dr. Pantami say: "di extension na to give Nigerians and legal residents more time to integrate dia NIN wit dia SIM," na so im tok for inside statement.

Di National Identification Number (NIN) na wetin Nigeria goment dey use establish di identity of every Nigerian.

Dis dey come afta many pipo bin don hala make goment extend di deadline for di registration sake of di stress wey pipo dem go through before dem fit register and di lack of social distancing sake of di Covid-19 pandemic.

According to National Identity Management Commission [NIMC], a total of 56.18 million NIN na im di mobile network operators don collect.