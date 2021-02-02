Nigeria Army stamp 'fake news' execution tori of six Igbo soldiers

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Army

In dia normal way of denial on social media, di Nigeria Army don nack 'fake news' label ontop tori wey allege say dem sharparly do trial for six of dia soldiers and execute dem in secret.

For dia report, local tori pipo News Express claim say dem torchlight di report by one human rights group wey accuse di Nigerian Army of "secret execution of six Igbo Christian soldiers" on 25 January 2021.

Di tori wey comot on Tuesday also say di report name di six soldiers - Prince Ukwuoma, Ebube Isaiah, Amos Azubuike, Ekene Ebere, Moses Anyim and Godwin Uchendu, dem bin dey based for di Abacha Barracks, Abuja.

In addition, di report dem allege say na ethnic cleansing di Army use di soldiers do because of dia tribe (Igbo) and dia religion.

But now di Army on dia official Twitter handle don declare say di tori no dey true, after dem write "Fake News!!!" ontop screenshot of di News Express tori.

Dis no be di first time wey di Nigeria Army dey stamp red colour "fake news" text ontop screenshots of tori, in order to deny say dem involve wit wetin di tori allege.

