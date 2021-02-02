70 new Leprosy cases for Southwest Cameroon for seka insecurity

Wia dis foto come from, Ernest Nji Tabah Wetin we call dis foto, Leprosy victims in Yaoundé

Cameroon don record seventy new cases for leprosy for seka insecurity for Anglophone regions, health officials don tok.

Just now, health authorities di manage about 300 cases though general Leprosy no bi health problem for Cameroon.

Dr Ernest Nji Tabah, permanent Secretary of national Leprosy control committee explain say "For Mayemin and Nguti health area, officials don report 70 new cases. Since 2016 we no bi able for carry out activities for Northwest and Southwest Cameroon for seka insecurity".

"Northwest, Southwest and some parts for Far North na hot spots na for leprosy and na for dis for crisis areas weh officials di report more Leprosy cases, Dr Tabah add.

Anglophone crisis take anoda level for 2016, turn to fight between goment and separatist forces.

Deh burn hospitals, kill health workers and e no bi easy for go for villages sensitise population on dia health.

"Apart from de crisis, Leprosy programme no get enough moni, funding stop so activities for field reduce," Dr Tabah tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Ernest Nji Tabah

Fomban Oliver, head of Cameroon Baptist Centre for Hope warn say if goment no bring back treatment centers de situation fit wowo.

Fomban tell VOA say for field health agents no dey again for control de disease and young nurses no know anything about leprosy.

For now, Leprosy nova finish for Cameroon even though kontri dey for level weh WHO say no bi public health problem, 1 case inside area for 100,000 pipo.

How you fit suspect say you get Leprosy?

Leprosy na infection disease weh e fit komot from one pesin to anoda di affect skin and nerves, Dr Tabah tok.

E di start laik marks for skin, de marks no di pain, and pesin no di feel anytin, e add.

So if you see abnormal mark for skin, pinch de place no feel pain, go hospital make deh confirm.

Dr Tabah say for dis stage deh fit treat am easily between six-18 months.

But wit complications de hands, arms, ankle foot di become weak den muscle begin dry, if de pesin get wound or ulcer e go fit make de cut de leg or hand, de expert tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Ernest Nji Tabah Wetin we call dis foto, For now, Leprosy nova finish for Cameroon even though kontri dey for level weh WHO say no bi public health problem, 1 case inside area for 100,000 pipo

Weti goment di do?

Wit de new cases through national health systems, for regions, districts, health officials di tok for pipo, make dem know signs, go for hospital make deh confirm, den get merecine for nearest health unit for free.

E fit take like six months for sick pesin to transmit Leprosy for close relation.

Wen de pesin start treatment, e no fit infect anoda pesin again.Na de reason weh centre no dey again laik pipo remain wit families, doctor explain.

Treatment get for start early because afta e di lead to complications and to stigma.

Former patients weh don suffer complications na Leprosy victims, not patients, Tabah warn.

Stigma be big problem for victims

Leprosy victim laik Theophile Effa say make communities and families stop for treat dem laik witches, outcast, instead, show dem love and care.

"Some of we no fit do any ting as we don get handicap".

Pipo di only mimba we na for leprosy day as Cameroon. Join de world for mark e day on Sunday, January 31.