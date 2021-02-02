Sunday Igboho in Ogun state: "I no know wetin happun for Eggua wen Sunday Igboho visit di place" - Oba Akintunde Akinyemi

Wetin we call dis foto, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi

Di traditional ruler of Iselu community for Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi don react to di visit of Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho to di state on Monday.

On Monday some unknown pipo bin allegedly burn down houses and markets wey belong to di herdsmen for Eggua community afta di Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho carry im campaign to pursue di herdsmen from Yoruba land enta Ogun State.

Di Kabiyesi for inside interview wit BBC Pidgin explain say Sunday Igboho come pay am courtesy visit and condole wit di community on top di Fulani herdsmen palava dem dey face and im visit na about liberation and tell am say im go visit Eggua.

Di traditional ruler say e pray and preach peace for am say “if police don ready to take over dia primary duty, leave dem make dem do dia work, we don already send signals, if we dey abide by di laws, make Fulani pipo too abide by di law.”

But wetin happun for Eggua community im know no as im no be di di traditional ruler for dat community.

Im say e stand wit Sunday Igboho, Gani Adams, Femi Falana and everyone wey dey fight for Yoruba freedom.

Di traditional leader recount all di challenges dem don get wit Fulani herdsmen since e climb di throne 16 years ago say dem don become slaves for dia land as herdsmen don allegedly become threats for dia land, destroy dia farm lands, rape dia women, render children orphans, injure many pipo and dey act like say dem dey above di law.

Im want make goment dey sincere, compensate im pipo wey don loss dia means of livelihood, train children wey no fit go school again sake of dia parents wey herdsmen don kill or injure, and do di right thing as nobody dey above di law.