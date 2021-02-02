MC Oluomo: Di book "My Service to Humanity" na about im life

Wia dis foto come from, MC Oluomo

Di Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to di Chairman of di National Union of Road Transport Workers for Lagos State, Olayinka Smart don confam say true-true di NURTW boss, Musiliu Akinsanya Ayinde wey many pipo sabi as MC Oluomo don write book.

Dis dey come afta plenty unconfirmed reports fly up and down for Social Media on di existence of di book.

Oga Smart wey follow BBC pidgin tok say di book wey di title na “My Service to Humanity,” neva come out but hopefully e go dey published before di end of March 2021.

He say di book na to educate pipo about who MC Oluomo be. “Everybody dey hear about MC Oluomo but no be everybody sabi am well-well but di book go reveal everything about am, im life, wetin e done do for di community, im plan for Lagos state, how e take reach di level e dey now, everything about am,” E tok.

Oga Smart add join say di book go clear di doubt of pipo wey dey reason say MC Oluomo na thug.