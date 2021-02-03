Ndubusi Nwabudike: Nigerian born Liberia anti-corruption boss resign afta complain of illegal citizenship

Wia dis foto come from, LACC

Di head of Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Ndubusi Nwabudike, don resign, di goment tok.

Some concerns bin dey ground onto how e take get im citizenship as e be say oga Nwabudike na from Nigeria.

Oga Nwabudike insist say im be Liberian and deny any wrongdoing, but e fail last year to prove to one senate committee im Liberian citizenship wey enable am occupy top positions for di kontri.

President George Weah don accept Nwabudike resignation and thank am for im service.

Nwabudike resignation go take effect from 26 February.

For im resignation letter, oga Nwabudike tok say wetin spoil im appointment na public debate of who e be instead of pipo to look at wetin e go contribute to move di kontri forward

"Di big progress wey goment don make for di fight against corruption, both for di public and private sectors don dey affected by public debate of my pesin rather than what contribution I fit make towards di economic development of our kontri".

"Dis no serve di overall strategic interest of your goment and our pipo if I don turn to distraction wey ," e add.

Dem bin appoint Ndubusi Nwabudike as Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson on October 2019 afta e don serve before as di Governance Commission Chairperson for 2018.