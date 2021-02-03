What next for Jeff Bezos afta e step down as Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos: What next for di founder of Amazon afta e step down as CEO

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announce on Tuesday say im go e step aside as CEO of di online retail giant to serve as executive chairman.

Jeff Bezos tok say dis move go give am more time to focus on im oda "passions.

"I go stay engage in important Amazon initiatives but also get di time and energy I need to focus on ... my oda passions. I neva get more energy, and dis no be about about retiring. I dey super passionate about di impact wey I think dis organizations fit get," oga Bezos tok.

As some pipo all ova di world dey wonder wetin dey next for Jeff Bezos, here na di tins oga Bezos say im go dedicate e time to;

For di Tuesday letter to Amazon workers, oga Bezos tok say im go use im new free time to focus on di Day One Fund, di $2 billion fund e establish for 2018 with di aim of opening full-scholarship, Montessori-influenced preschools for underserved communities and fund nonprofits wey go support homeless families.

E also tok say e go work on di Bezos Earth Fund, wey im kick off one year ago with $10 billion pledge (almost 10% of im net worth at di time) to fight against climate change by giving grants to "scientists, activists, NGOs—any effort wey offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect di natural world," Bezos tok.

Bezos also also get Blue Origin, im private spaceflight company, wey dey develop rockets for commercial space tourism wey e say fit help NASA take humans to di Moon.

Oga Bezos tok say e also dedicate more time to di Washington Post, wey e buy for $250 million in 2013, and help to expand di digital presence and ramp up revenue.

Jeff Bezos found Amazon, wey e start as an online bookstore, for 1994 out of im garage for Seattle.

Now Amazon na one of di biggest companies for di world, and operates oda business in streaming, entertainment, groceries, delivery and more. Oga Bezos worth $196.4 billion, according to Forbes.