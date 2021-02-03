Sunday Igboho Ogun State: Ooni of Ife disappoint Yoruba pipo, no tell Buhari truth about 'killer herdsmen' - Sunday Adeymo

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Sunday Igboho, di popular Yoruba rights activist wey real name na Sunday Adeyemo, say di respected Nigerian King Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, disappoint Yoruba pipo wen e visit President Muhammadu Buhari recently ova di herdsmen palava.

Sunday Igboho wey dey Ogun State tok dis one on Wednesday morning during one computer video alais online Town hall meeting wey im do with Yoruba pipo wey dey outside Nigeria.

Ooni fail to tell President Buhari about di pains of Yoruba pipo plus e no speak up against di 'killer herdsmen' for di region wen e met with President Buhari, Sunday Igboho [Sunday Adeyemo] tok.

"Ooni for don follow Buhari tok truth. Wen Buhari meet wit Ooni, e stand up for am from chair, wetin neva happun before. Na there Ooni for don tok di truth but e no tok.""Wen dem don give dem money, na anoda thing dem go dey tok. If dem don collect Dollar.""Wen e come back, e dey tackle me say make I leave di mata to goment say na goment go work on am. You sef imagine dat kain tok"Na sake of dat di Alaafin call me make e for tackle am say why Ooni go tok dat kain thing, Na only God fit help us."

Wia dis foto come from, Other/State House

Di Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi neva respond to Sunday Igboho on top dis im recent accuse.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi bin meet with di president afta Sunday Igboho give seven-day quit notice to herdsmen for Oyo state.

Afta di meeting, Oba Ogunwusi come advise Sunday Igboho not to take di laws into im hands.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Ooni say although Igboho don do well to speak for im pipo wey dey suffer but make e allow di constitutional authorities to take charge and handle di security palava.

But oga Igboho say di Ooni nor tok dia concerns and e sama accuse give some politicians say na dem dey behind di Ooni latest move;

"Di Ooni disappoint imself. E invite me to im palace but I refuse to go. I for go if to say e represent us well but e no do am. I no go honour any monarch wey no dey cooperate with me. Enough is enough, di herdsmen don do enough."