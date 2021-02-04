Facebook ban Nnamdi Kanu: Why di social networking site close di account of di Ipob leader

Chiagozie Nwonwu

BBC Igbo

Di social networking site, Facebook tok say dem don comot di account of di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu.

Dis ban happun after one live broadcast wey Oga Kanu do on Tuesday, wia im accuse cattle herders say dem destroy farms for im native regions.

Facebook tell BBC say dem comot di account because of "repeated violation of dia rules on harm and hate speech."

Dis dey come during di time wey for Nigeria katakata between cattle herders and farmers for many parts of di kontri don cause plenty lives and property.

Di leader of di I-no-go-gree group bin post video of suspected members of di Eastern Security Network - wey be armed militia group im setup for di southeast region - dey attack and kill cattle wia herders keep dem put.

Tok tok pesin for Facebook tell di BBC say di company like to allow pipo tok dia mind but dem also want everyone to "feel safe" wen dem dey use di website.

Di group lawyer Paul Achalla wey also be member tell di BBC say dem go appeal di ban and say di ban no affect Radio Biafra and oda channels of di group.

Facebook page of Nnamdi Kanuna na di main channel wey di Ipob leader dey use communicate with im thousands of listeners and followers across di world regularly.