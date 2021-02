Nigeria goment don give approval to set up 20 new private universities

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di number of private universities wey dey Nigeria don reach 99 afta di federal goment for Wednesday grant provisional licences to 20 new private universities make dem set up across di kontri.

Na di minister of education, Adamu Adamu, confam di tori to State House correspondents afta di end of di weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Oga Adamu tok say di approved universities go get dia provisional licence from di National Universities Commission for di next three years as dem go dey monitor dia mata.