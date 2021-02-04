Golden Globes 2021: See surprise and snubs wey pipo no expect for 2021 Golden Globes nominations

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Left-right: Emerald Fennell, Chloe Zhao and Regina King

Nominations for di 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards wey dey celebrate di best television and film don come out yesterday.

For di 2021 Golden Globe nominations, Netflix lead for both television and film nominations, plus di drama "Mank," wey lead wit six nominations, and "The Crown" lead TV categories with six.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" follow wit five nominations.

Golden Globes 2021 nomination wey Surprise pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Al Pacino attend di premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters"

Three female directors dey nominated

Hollywood Foreign Press make history yesterday wen dem nominate three women for di best director category. Dis na di first time wey dem don honour more than one woman for di category for any year.

Di women wey get dis nominations na; Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland", Regina King for "One Night in Miami" and Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman."

Al Pacino, 'Hunters'

Oscar-winner Al Pacino make im return to TV for Amazon Prime Video Nazi-killing drama "Hunters" dis year, but di actor and di show no get nominations for major categories during 2020 Emmy Awards.

Dis make many pipo to believe say e no go also make am to di Golden Globes but Pacino get nomination for di series — best actor nomination.

Kate Hudson, 'Music'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kate Hudson attend di 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones

Even though dem neva release di film "Music" wey Sia write and direct, e no stop di Hollywood Foreign Press make dem nominate actress Kate Hudson based on early reviews.

Di nomination of Hudson surprise some pipo and make dem begin wonder about oda good performances and films wey dem don release already.

Jared Leto, 'The Little Things'

Sake of say "The Little Things" bin just drop on HBO Max ova di weekend, e surprise some pipo well-well say Jared Leto get nomination.

Many pipo still dey confuse as to how Leto take join di list.

Movies wey pipo feel say dem Snub

Wia dis foto come from, LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Wetin we call dis foto, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor miss out on nominations for Bridgerton

'Bridgerton'

Netflix film, Bridgerton, wey pipo dey praise say na historical drama wit 'colour-blind' casting no get nomination.

Upon say Bridgerton don dey become Netflix "biggest series ever".

'Da 5 Bloods'

Many pipo dey expect say Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods" go pick up plenty nomination, including best drama, best actor and best director but no be so e be.

Many dey surprise as di Spike Lee film don get some prizes, like best film from di National Board Review and dey selected as one of di top 10 films of di year by AFI.

Uzo Aduba, 'Mrs. America'

Wia dis foto come from, Matt Winkelmeyer Wetin we call dis foto, Uzo Aduba of 'Mrs. America' attend di FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020

Uzo Aduba fit don win Emmy for best actress for limited series or movie for her role for "Mrs. America," but dis no guarantee her any space for di Golden Globes ballot.

Na only her co-actor, Cate Blanchett dem nominate for di series.

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett, 'Lovecraft Country'

HBO series "Lovecraft Country" get best drama series nomination but di actors inside di series no get any.