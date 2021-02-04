NASU, SSANU strike update today: university workers go begin nationwide strike on Friday - See di reason why

Leadership of di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of di Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) don direct dia members to embark on a nationwide strike from Friday, 5th February, 2021.

Di directive dey inside statement wey leaders of both university staff associations sign on Thursday.

Representatives of di federal goment bin meet wit di unions on Tuesday, but di workers say di outcome no dey enough to assure them say goment go meet their demands.

Part of di unions demand na for goment to correct di inconsistencies wey dey di payroll of dia members and pay dem dia minimum wage arrears.

If dem go ahead wit di strike, e fit cripple most goment owned universities.

Most universities for di kontri bin dey close for most part of 2020 sake of di nine-month strike by di Academic Staff University Union and also di coronavirus pandemic.

Even as di kontri dey experience second wave of di virus, di National Universities Commission for January advice universities to re-open and start academic activities.

But dis Friday strike fit stop di resumption wey many students dey hope for.

Wetin di Unions tok on Thursday?

Wia dis foto come from, SSANU/FACEBOOK

For inside statement wey di General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi, and di SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim sign, di unions say dem go meet on Friday to "pass resolutions on di way forward" afta dia Tuesday meeting with di federal government.

"In di meantime, "di nationwide strike go take effect from 12 midnight, 5th February 2021 pending any contrary resolution by di Branches." According to di statement.