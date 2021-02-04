Buhari extend IGP Mohammed Adamu tenure by three months

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Govt.

Di Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, don tell tori pipo say Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don extend di tenure of Mohammed Adamu as di Inspector-General of Police for three months.

Di minister tok dis one on Thursday for di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

E say di extension dey necessary to give room for di proper selection of who go take over.

Dis wan dey come as di IGP Mohammed Adamu, suppose retire dis February afta im complete di maximum 35 years of service, di kweshion of who go replace am bin don dey ground.

Di Inspector General of Police wey join di service 35 years ago for 1986, rise to di top rank of police for 2019..

Adamu, wey hail from Nasarawa state, northern Nigeria take over di IGP position from Ibrahim Idris wey come from Niger State, north-central Nigeria.

Wia di past Nigeria IGPs don hail from?

One way to address dis mata na to torchlight di tenure of di former IGPs and wia dem bin hail from for - in order to sabi which geo-political zone never represent well.