Herdsmen crisis: To free Nigerians to cari gun no go solve insecurity and herder/farmer crisis - Lai Mohammed

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry of Information Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed say di herder/farmer tension for Yoruba land dey political.

Oga Lai yarn dis one wen BBC Pidgin ask am which action goment dey take on top di activities Sunday Adeyemo alias Igboho wey promise to flush di Yoruba land of herdsmen.

Di minister say di Yoruba pipo bin dey live in peace wit each oda and dat wetin pipo for dey ask na say wetin don change say everywia kasala don bust.

E come add say di pipo wey dey kill-kill and cause major palava to ordinary pipo na herdsmen wey no get cows.

"Dem be foreigners wey cari gun for bush and dia only mission na to steal, kill and destroy."

We must respect di right of odas

For di past few weeks now, tension dey rise across Nigeria, especially di southern part sake of di activities of killer herdsmen.

Women, young pipo and men don enat street for different part of di kontri to demand make armed herdsmen leave dia states afta report of rape, kidnapping kontinu to rise.

Di most critical voice na Sunday Igboho wey don promise say e go flush killer herdsmen from yorubaland but minister of Information reply give am say no pesin for dis kontri get

right to declare say for dis one area, na only one tribe go live for dia alone. E say dat one no dey possible and dat all Nigerians must respect di right di right each oda.

Di various militia wey don dey na as a result of dis forces wey dey weep up sentiment wey dey against di unity of Nigeria.

I really no wan tok particularly about Sunday Igboho I go allow di stakeholders to sit down and resolve all di wahala and tension wey dey ground.

Govnors dey ginger for use of arms

As ordinary Nigerians kontinu to cry out on top di atrocity of armed herdsmen, some state goment like di Govnor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku don dey advocate say make goment allow for license wey go make ordinary pipo cari gun to protect demselves.

Wia dis foto come from, Taraba State Government Wetin we call dis foto, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba bin dey ginger make pipo get licence to carry guns

But di minister say di way wey di kontri dey like dis, to cari gun no go be di right solution to di herders farmers crisis.

"If we act emotionally to di issues we go end up to cause more problems dan wetin we wan solve.

You fit guarantee wetin di pipo go use di gun for?"

Wia dis foto come from, NTA