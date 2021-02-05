Ghana election petition: 'EC Boss send us to John Mahama, switch her phone off den announce Presidential election results' - Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency of Ghana Wetin we call dis foto, Since her appointment for 2018, some political elements dey speculate say she dey do de biding of govment.

Third witness for Ghana election petition, Robert Mettle-Nunoo go mount de witness stand today to support John Mahama en claims say de 2020 election be flawed.

Mr Mettle-Nunoo inside en witness statement wey dem file for Supreme Court, explain say he make shocked after he den en colleague reach de residence of de Petitioner only to discover say EC Chairperson dey come announce de results.

According to Mr Mettle-Nunoo, he no fit reach de EC Boss to for clarification sake of she turn her phones off.

"Clearly, de EC Chairperson no show transparency and truthfulness, she take advantage of de absence of de two representatives of de Petitioner to make de premature and unconstitutional declaration," he talk for de witness statement inside.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Ghana Electoral Commission [EC] chairperson Jean Mensa on 2020 election results