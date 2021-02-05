Cryptocurrency: Why CBN wan close accounts of Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum and oda Crypto traders and wetin e mean for dem

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Bank accounts of Nigerians wey dey involved with cryptocurrency trading dey at risk after one new order wey di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) release on Friday.

CBN on Friday fire reminder letter give financial institutions to immediately close accounts of dia customers wey do trade in cryptocurrency like Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Di 5 February memo order say make banks "identify pipo and/or joinbodi wey dey do trading in or dey operate cryptocurrency exchanges within dia systems and make sure say those accounts close down immediately".

Tori of dis latest CBN instruction don make "crypto" begin trend for social media as many young pipo on Twitter dey para say na support di Nigeria goment suppose dey support cryptocurrency.

Wia dis foto come from, CBN

Wetin make CBN do dis?

For early 2017, di Central Bank of Nigeria tear "warning" give financial institutions not to use, hold or trade virtual currencies (like crypto) pending when dem regulate am, as e no be legal tender like di Naira.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria give reason say dem dey worry say jaguda pipo and terrorist fit dey use cryptocurrencies to do mago-mago for Nigerian citizens.

Crypto Bitcoin na like 'gamble'

Di oda issue wey many don raise na whether crypto na better "work" to use make money, as some feel say pipo no dey aok about di risks.

Na dis position di CBN govnor take for January 2018 when e declare say "cryptocurrency or bitcoin na like gamble…We no fit, as central bank, give support to situations" wia pipo dey risk dia savings to take "gamble".

Yet, one report by sabi company Bake Mckenzie say Nigeria na number three in di world for countries wey dey trade in Bitcoins (wey be di most popular type of cryptocurrency).

And Paxful, wey be crypto exchange platform say for 2020 Nigeria na im do crypto trading pass for Africa wit volume of 60,215 Bitcoins wey worth $566,668,692.

Implication of CBN directive

Di meaning of dis recent CBN order na say all dat money no go dey di Nigerian economy again, as Nigerian traders go begin find alternative way to keep dia money, like one financial expert been suggest for social media.