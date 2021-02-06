Nigerian petrol price: 'Sell N175 per litre' - Retailers to Federal Government

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Petrol attendant wey dey pour fuel inside moto.

Petrol pump price in Nigeria go sell at N175 per litre from now on, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association dey suggest to authorities.

Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria [PETROOAN] dey ask make Federal Goverment [FG] increase di petrol pump price of petrol from N160 to N175 per litre sake of di present realities.

Dem dey suggest dis slight increase of petrol pump price because federal goment don increase di cost of depot price to marketers from N157 to N160, National President of di Association Billy Gillis-Harry tell BBC Pidgin.

Wetin we call dis foto, Filling station for Port Harcourt, Nigeria oil rich city in late 2020.

So dis go help marketers so dem fit remain in business and so dat motorists no go suffer as a result of scarcity of petroleum products, Gillis-Harry add.

"As at yesterday we buy at N160.22 dat one no dey good for business naim make we dey suggest to Goment make our members dey sell at N175, N178 and we dey communicate dat to di relevant authorities so dat di economy no go fold up. "

Wetin we call dis foto, Filling stateion for Lagaos, Nigeria Commercial capital.

"We dey use di same price template wey Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency [PPPRA] and Pipelines and Product Marketing Company [PPMC] dey use to get dat margin but obviously e no dey balance wit wetin we dey spend," e add

"If you invest N10million and you dey make N14 a litre and you invest N7million and you dey make N14 million a litre, big difference dey. So naim make we dey suggest di new price to Goment." Im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Motorcyclists wey queue for fuel inside goment filling station for Abuja, Nigeria political capital - File foto