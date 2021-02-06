Nigerian petrol price: 'Sell N175 per litre' - Retailers to Federal Government
Petrol pump price in Nigeria go sell at N175 per litre from now on, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association dey suggest to authorities.
Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria [PETROOAN] dey ask make Federal Goverment [FG] increase di petrol pump price of petrol from N160 to N175 per litre sake of di present realities.
Dem dey suggest dis slight increase of petrol pump price because federal goment don increase di cost of depot price to marketers from N157 to N160, National President of di Association Billy Gillis-Harry tell BBC Pidgin.
So dis go help marketers so dem fit remain in business and so dat motorists no go suffer as a result of scarcity of petroleum products, Gillis-Harry add.
"As at yesterday we buy at N160.22 dat one no dey good for business naim make we dey suggest to Goment make our members dey sell at N175, N178 and we dey communicate dat to di relevant authorities so dat di economy no go fold up. "
"We dey use di same price template wey Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency [PPPRA] and Pipelines and Product Marketing Company [PPMC] dey use to get dat margin but obviously e no dey balance wit wetin we dey spend," e add
"If you invest N10million and you dey make N14 a litre and you invest N7million and you dey make N14 million a litre, big difference dey. So naim make we dey suggest di new price to Goment." Im tok.
Since March 2020, due to crude oil prices for di international market, pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) move from N125 per liter to N62 Nigerian Naira.