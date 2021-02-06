WHO disqualify Nigeria to get COVID-19 vaccine? See wetin dey happun

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

World Health Organisation representative, Dr Kazadi Mulombo don react to di tori wey dey circulate say di Health join-bodi 'disqualify Nigeria and eight other kontris from vaccine bid'.

One local tori newspaper, Sahara Reporters bin report say di World Health Organisation-led COVAX global initiative don fail to shortlist Nigeria for di Pfizer vaccines afta di kontri no gree meet di standard requirement of storing di vaccines at di required -70 degrees Celsius.

Dr Kazadi enter twitter to react to di news say WHO na part of Covax facility and dem no fit disqualify any Member State to access an approved vaccine for dia population.

Wia dis foto come from, Tweet

Dr Kasadi mention say di World Health organisation go make sure say dem distribute COVID-19 vaccines across di world equally and even for Nigeria wey be one of di AMC kontris.

He also mention say Nigeria dey set to receive its first share of di vaccine dis month.

Meanwhile members of di National Primary Health Care Development Agency and di WHO kontri representative dey meet for di kontri capital, Abuja, on Saturday for one emergency meeting.

Di Nigerian goment bin tok say dem dey expect to receive 100,000 doses through di COVAX initiative, wey dem set up to ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, e no matter di income level.

Nigeria Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, tok for one press conference for December 2020 say goment dey reason which type of di vaccines to buy because of how dem go take preserve am due to dia low temperature requirements.