Cryptocurrency in Nigeria: Check out quick ways to cash out of cryptocurrency trading

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Trading in crypto currency don dey harder for Nigerians as di Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday order all financial institutions for di kontri to comot dia hand from dealing wit crypto currency.

CBN say until dem regulate crypto trading, e dey prohibited for institutions to deal in di digital currency.

Dis new order don set panic for di digital money market in Nigeria as pipo no too dey sure of wetin go happun next to dia investment.

For those wey dey think of how to convert dia Bitcoin, Dogecoin and oda digital currencies to cash,yougo need some Apps wey you fit download for your phone or check online.

Dis na some debit cards apps wey you fit use wit crypto currency:

Bitstamp

Dis na another virtual wallet option wey you fit use as plastic prepaid debit card and you can fit fund am wit bitcoin.

Tap on "Wallet" for di bottom bar.

Select choose a currency and select "Withdraw".

Put di amount you want to withdraw and your bank account number and tap "Next".

Check di information and confirm.

Shift Card

Dis Visa card go allow you connect to your Coinbase account to spend cryptocurrency online and offline.

CoinsBank

Dis crypto currency exchange dey offer four different cards, all of dem get different features and prices. The cards automatically convert Bitcoin into several different currencies, including US dollars and Great Britain pounds.

Xapo

Dis card go connect your Xapo account to one card, wey go let you pay in stores or online or get cash.

You fit log into your Xapo account on your mobile device (Android or iPhone) using Xapo app or a web browser on your computer.

Open the Xapo app. Select your kontri of residence.

Log in to your account.

Select di Account tab.

Tap Withdraw at di top of your screen.

Enter di BTC address. A. Scan a QR code.

Select di account you would like to send your bitcoins from. Enterdi amount you go like to send.

Review your transaction details.

Wirex

Dis go let you store your bitcoin for one digital wallet and then use di card to spend it as dollars.

You fit also send funds from your Wirex account to another Wirex user or to an external bank account.

On di Dashboard, select di account from which you want to make a transfer.

On di account panel for di middle, click Send.

On di next screen select To myself, To anoda pesin, or To a business.

Odas wey you fit use na:

Uquid: Dis card na only for eligible users of Uquid account. E dey work wit GBP, EUR, and USD.

Cryptopay.me: Dis na prepaid card wit low commission fees. E dey come wit both plastic (physical) and a virtual version, so you fit choose which one go work best for your current needs. Again, dis card dey only work wit GBP, USD, and EUR.

Coinizy: Dis na virtual Visa card you fit only use wit PayPal or to pay directly online. You go buy di card, and then use Bitcoins to load am.

SpectroCoin: Dis na prepaid card wey go let you cash in Bitcoins for any ATM worldwide. You fit also use am like a debit card. Dem fit use di cards in USD, EUR, or GBP.

Bitpay: Dis Visa-brand card go let you load your bitcoins from your virtual wallet. You fit then withdraw cash or use di card for retailer stores.

TenX: Dis na another virtual wallet wey allows you to spend Bitcoin in real life, as well.