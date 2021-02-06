CHAN 2020: Morocco, scoring machine; Mali solid wall, who go take de trophy?

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Finals for sixth edition of African Nations Championship, CHAN 2020, competition for home based players for Africa na Morocco vs Mali, attacking machine and strong sentinel.

Dis game weh football lovers say e go bi highly technical na between de best attack and defence for CHAN 2020.

Morocco don score 13 goals out 58 goals dis far, produce CHAN top scorer before finals, Soufiane Rahimi wit five goals.

De Altas Lions attacking machine also get players laik Ayoub El Kaab, but Morocco don also show say dia defense di leak. De team concede, three goals for group stage and quarter finals.

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

For reach finals Morocco weh e start competition like locomotive, grind slowly, den gain momentum, energy for Group C.

The Atlas Lions Morocco, 2018 title holders, di dream for take de trophy back for Morocco, for honour dia king and Morocco pipo.

De Northern African team kick-started de competition wit 1-0 win against Togo, go for goalless draw 0-0 with Rwanda, den trashed the Ugandan Cranes, 5-2.

Coach Houcine Ammouta squad, shame Chipolopolo of Zambia wit 3-1 beating for qualify for semi finials.

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Dia best time na wen Soufiane Rahimi butcher Indomitable Lions wit his killer shots, komot top scorer wit five goals as de team stop Cameroon dream for reach finals.

Mali enta de competition for Group A wit 1-0 win against Burkina Faso, draw level 1-1 wit Cameroon, beat Zimbabwe 1-0 for qualify for quarter finals.

De Eagles komot Congo for quarter finals on 5-4 on penalties afta draw 0-0 inside 120 minute.

Den, beat dia West African neighbours Guinea 5-4 still on penalties, afta 0-0 draw to qualify for final.

Mali coach Nouhoum Diane and e team dey for number four participation for CHAN di eye trophy weh deh loss for 2016 wen deh reach final.

De Eagles di bank on Issaka Samake and defense line for stop Morocco but also Yakhouba Gnagna Barry wit three goals and e teammates for score and even snatch trophy from Morocco.