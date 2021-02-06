Abduljabbar Kabara: Wetin we know so far about Kano goment ban on controversial imam, destroy im school

Kano state goment wey dey northern Nigeria on Friday destroy school wey islamic preacher Abduljabbar Kabara dey teach two days after dem ban am from preaching.

According to di goment di school na illegal structure as e don tay wey pipo wey dey di area complain say na dia land previous goment seize give am.

Na on Thursday Kano goment through commisioner of information Garba Mohammed announce ban on Sheik Abduljabbar wey many muslims across northern Nigeria say dey use im preaching tok bad tins about disciples of prophet Muhammad.

Di goment add say Sheik Abduljabbar preaching fit cause serious kasala na why dem ban as many muslims agree say im preachings dey out of line.

Di Sheik wey dey under house arrest since Thursday speak to BBC immediately after goment ban am wia e yan say dis na clear case of 'injustice' but e no go fight goment.

"Everybody know say dis na case of injustice but i no go fight goment, i agree say i no go preach again for now but i go dey continue to dey write books from wia i dey."

E no dey clear when security operatives wey dey guard di sheik house go allow am or im pipo leave di house.