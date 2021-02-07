Lekki Concession Company: Lagos Lekki toll gate plaza return to LCC divide judicial panel members, Segalink, Rinu, Temi react

Lekki Concession Company request to take over Lekki toll gate again, wey Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of police brutality agree to, divide members of di panel and create controversy for Nigeria commercial capital city.

Chairman of di panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi, give di ruling on Saturday wey go allow Lekki Concession Company [LCC] Ltd to repossess di Lekki toll gate plaza.

But some members of di panel say dem disagree with di panel decision to reopen Lekki Toll Gate.

[Lekki Concession Company] Wetin happun for di Panel hearing on 6 February ontop Lagos Lekki toll gate plaza mata?.

Justice Okuwobi wey bin di chairman of di panel sit with four oda members of di panel to listened to arguments for and against di application wey lawyer to LCC Ltd, Demola Seriki bring come for di re-opening of dia facility.

Dis na di number 4th time di Lekki Concession Company [LCC] dey make dis application for reopening of di toll gate.

LCC lawyer argue and ask di panel to allow di company take possession of di toll gate plaza for di purpose of torch-lighting di damages so dat dem go fit make insurance claims wey di company need to fit repairs di toll gate and e say dis go last about two months.

Di oda four members wey sit with Justice Okuwobi to hear LCC application na; Segun Awosanya (AKA Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (wey be Director, Citizen's Right), DIG Taiwo Lakanu ( wey dey represent di police) and Lucas Koyejo (from di National Human Rights Commission).

Immediately afta di panel rule in favour of LCC, one Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa waka enta di room with di oda three members of di panel, Patience Udoh (wey dey represent civil society), Rinuola Oduola and Temitope Majekodunmi (wey dey represent di youths).

And dey all say dem no dey in support of LCC to re-take ova and reopening di Lekki toll plaza.

Venue for the Judicial Panel na: Lagos Court of Arbitration. 1A, Remi Olowude Street, 2nd Roundabout, Lekki - Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

[Lekki Concession Company] - How Temi react

Temitope Majekodunmi wey dey represent di youths, say dis ruling no dey in anyway reflect di true decision of di entire Panelist.

[Lekki Concession Company] - How Rinu react

While Rinuola Oduola wey dey also represent di youths say she disagree with di decision because LCC neva fit still dey able to provide access to dia CCTV servers for di forensic expert employed by di panel to authenticate di footage they submitted.

[Lekki Concession Company] - Segalink reaction

Meanwhile Human right activist, Segun Awosanya AKA Segalink don tok say nothing dey wrong to allow di Lekki toll gate plaza owners, Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to go back to site.

Oga Awosanya wey also be member of di Panel on Restitution tell BBC Pidgin say People wey dey kick against LCC take over of Lekki Toll Gate get grudge and dey bias.

"There are pipo on di panel wey actually get grudge with LCC and dem want use di panel to achieve dia aim. we no go allow oursef to drag enta dat kind of mud."

"Why would anyone want to use injustice to get justice, why would anyone want to use prejudice to destroy di work of di panel."

"Tell me how in any way di return of LCC go stop di investigation."

Dis panel hearing dey come as some states for Nigeria record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Dis investigative body wey dem set up na to look into reports of abuse by former Special Anti-Robbery Squad aka SARS. Di police unit dey face accuse of plenty human rights violations.

Di Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of police brutality and other related matters begin public hearing on Tuesday 27 October, 2020.

Di initial plan for di wey dem set up na to investigate historical abuse by SARS. But Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announce on Friday say dem expand to include 20 October, 2020 shooting.

Members of di panel include Segun Awosanya, Lucas Koyejo, Esq, Taiwo Lanu, wey be retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Patience Udoh, Doris Okuwobi wey be retired justice of Nigerian judiciary, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, Oduala Balatito Olorunrinu, Majekodunmi Temitope Oluwaseun and Oluwatoyin Odusanya.